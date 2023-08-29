REAP Recipients to be Named Here, Sen. Booker To Attend as Part of His Jersey Summer Road Trip

On Wednesday, August 30, Sen. Cory Booker along with USDA Rural Development Deputy Under Secretary Farah Ahmad and USDA RD New Jersey State Director Jane Asselta will announce Rural Energy for America Program (REAP) grants to rural small businesses and farms in southern New Jersey.

The 1 p.m. announcement will occur at Eastern Fresh Growers, 340 Sayres Neck Road, in Cedarville. As part of the Inflation Reduction Act, USDA RD earmarked $1 billion in REAP grants and loans for FY23 to help rural businesses and farms prosper. REAP provides guaranteed loan financing and grant funding to agricultural producers and rural small businesses for renewable energy systems or to make energy efficiency improvements.

“Supporting renewable energy and energy-saving systems helps the people of rural America create thriving, livable communities,” said Farah Ahmad, USDA Deputy Under Secretary of Rural Development. “These initiatives are critical to the future of our economy, and the grants to be announced in New Jersey demonstrate how the Inflation Reduction Act lowers energy costs and provides reliable, clean energy that ultimately keeps more income in the hands of businesses and producers.”