RCSJ Ranks #3 on National List of Military Friendly Schools

Rowan College South Jersey (RCSJ) was named among VIQTORY’s G.I. Jobs Magazine list of top 10 Military Friendly® Schools for 2022-2023. Out of the 1,800 institutions participating from across the nation, RCSJ ranked #3 within its category for leading practices, outcomes and effective programs that benefit student-veterans.

VIQTORY, a veteran-owned business headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, provides data-driven guidance on which schools are doing the most to embrace veterans as students. The annual list, viewable at MilitaryFriendly.com, is based on extensive research using public data sources, input from student-veterans and responses to proprietary surveys. Institutions are rated on their ability to meet thresholds for student retention, graduation, job placement, loan repayment, degree advancement, and loan default rates for all students, but specifically for student-veterans.

“It is an honor to assist New Jersey veterans, who have served their country with such dedication and selflessness, as they now use their hard-earned educational benefits to pursue a degree,” remarked RCSJ President Frederick Keating, Ed.D. “For any veteran who is ready to expand and explore their career opportunities through higher education, RCSJ stands ready to provide support and guidance.”

RCSJ has long been committed to the positive outcomes VIQTORY seeks for student-veterans in higher education. The College maintains a fully staffed Office of Military Services on both campuses to provide guidance on programs, services, and resources available to military students at RCSJ and how they can access their G.I. Bill benefits.

“Our military students are treated like extended family from the moment they arrive, right up to their graduation,” John Ryder, director of Military Services at RCSJ, said. “RCSJ has a Student Veterans Association we sponsor, a veterans’ bookshelf, priority registration and many other resources that create a Military Friendly® culture to help these students succeed in their academic goals.”

To learn more about program, services and support for student-veterans at Rowan College of South Jersey, visit RCSJ.edu/Veterans.