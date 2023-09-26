RCSJ Hosts Two MEGA Open House Events in October

College-bound students can explore 100+ programs of study offered at Rowan College of South Jersey (RCSJ) during two MEGA Open House events to be held on October 12 at the Gloucester campus in the College Center and October 19 at the Cumberland campus, from 6-8 p.m. in the Student Services Center gymnasium.

Prospective students will learn how to fund their education with NJ STARS, the Community College Opportunity grant, financial aid, and scholarships; and become familiar with free support services, paid internship and apprenticeship opportunities, athletic programs, and student organizations, honor societies and clubs.

Visitors can work through any questions or concerns with the help of College advisors, faculty, and financial aid and admissions personnel. Campus tours will also be available.

Open House will feature information on exclusive benefits, cost-saving programs, resume-boosting experiences and employment opportunities available through RCSJ’s premier partners. Attendees will discover how to earn a bachelor’s degree in select majors for less than $30,000 through the Rowan “3+1” program.

Prospective students in the Nursing & Health Professions division and Behavioral Sciences and Law & Social Justice division can learn about priority clinical placements, career opportunities, and other benefits through Inspira Health and Acenda Integrated Health.

If you attend the Gloucester Open House, be sure to stop by the Gym for a College Fair hosted by the Gloucester County Professional Counselors Association.​

For directions and to RSVP, visit RCSJ.edu/OpenHouse.