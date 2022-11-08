Pumpkin Patch Success

Although the Pumpkin Patch Party has ended for this year, the euphoria hasn’t. I just thought it was appropriate to share with you how a community can come together and have fun, despite of all the negative things we hear in the news every day. This event was, pardon the baseball pun, a homerun.

This was our 7th year hosting this event, and it was by far, our largest turnout and biggest success. We had more than 150 kids of all ages come in Halloween costumes, and over 30 cars from various car clubs come for a trunk-or-treat with decorated trunks and more candy than any parent would want the children to eat in one sitting.

We had over 75 pumpkins painted, and hours of fun music and games provided by DJ Tony Gambino Entertainment. We gave away hundreds of free Halloween costumes, makeup kits, decorations and candy, all donated by our community.

The weather was perfect and so was the crowd. It brought many smiles to the faces of our dedicated volunteers, parents and family members, and to most importantly, the children. A huge thank-you to all who volunteered and all who came out to support downtown Vineland (The Ave) and enjoy the day together.

Our Main Street Vineland Christmas Parade is coming up on Saturday, November 26, starting at 5 p.m., with the rain date the following day at the same time. The parade’s theme will be “A Firefighter’s Christmas.” Main Street Vineland will be honoring the City of Vineland’s fire department as it celebrates its 150th anniversary. The major sponsor will be Friends of Michael Testa Jr. for State Senate and Newfield National Bank will be a supporting sponsor.

The parade will feature a float contest and marching bands. Trophies will be awarded to the first-, second-, and third-place winners in both the “Large Float” and “Petite Float” categories. It will proceed on Landis Avenue through the downtown toward Myrtle Street. Registration for participants and vendor applications are through the Main Street Vineland website—TheAve.biz. Other sponsorship opportunities are still available.

For more on Main Street Vineland, call our office at 856-794-8653, visit TheAve.biz—or check us out on Facebook. You can also e-mail me at rswanson@vinelandcity.org.