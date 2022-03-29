Plevins Receives Honor Before U.S. Congress

On March 11, Steve Plevins was honored by Congressman Jeff Van Drew in front of the United States Congress for his huge impact on the Vineland community.

Plevins is the founder and CEO of Broaden Your Horizons, a local five-night-a-week afterschool program for teens. Plevins was the recipient of Gov. Christie Whitman’s Best Afterschool Program Award. For this program he received the Pride in Vineland Award from the Greater Vineland Chamber of Commerce. This program grew to a national level into what is now known as The Boys and Girls Club.

Plevins has done extensive work with the Vineland Salvation Army. His annual Turkey Drive feeds thousands every year and was praised by Gov. Phil Murphy as one of the largest “grassroots turkey drives” in the state. Plevins has received the Salvation Army Caring Hearts Award and the prestigious William Booth Award, the highest Award the Salvation Army gives to an individual, which must be approved by every level of the Salvation Army, including the Salvation Army International headquarters in London.

Plevins has had many awards including a Point of Light Award from President George H. W. Bush and a United States Lifetime Achievement Award from President Obama. Plevins’ honor in front of Congress has been placed in the United States Congressional Record.