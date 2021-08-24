Philoptochos Donates to Project Thanksgiving

Eleni Constantinides, president of Greek Orthodox Philoptochos of NJ, presented Alex Kaganzev with a $500 check on behalf of the organization, and a $100 check from her husband and her, for Project Thanksgiving.

Philoptochos is a Greek Orthodox Ladies benevolent Society. Their mission is to promote charitable, philanthropic outreach, and to preserve the sanctity of life and family. There are many chapters throughout the world, including more than 40 in New Jersey. Project Thanksgiving is a local nonprofit that provides food and monetary donations to local veterans organizations and food banks.

Thank you, Eleni and Philoptochos, for helping Project Thanksgiving get an early start on its 13th annual turkey drive.