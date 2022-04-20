Operation Stand Down: RCSJ Welcomes Veterans to Gloucester Campus

A meet and greet hosted by the Rowan College of South Jersey (RCSJ) Military Services Office welcomes veterans to the campus on Friday, April 29, offering fellowship and information about college and local support services.

RCSJ’s “Operation Stand Down” provides men and women in the armed forces with the opportunity to meet others in the community who have also served and are currently attending RCSJ. The event brings together more than 20 veteran services available to assist veterans both on and off campus. During the four-hour event, visitors have access to a variety of veteran support programs, including outreach program specialists, the Veteran Health Clinic, transition workshops, Acenda Integrated Health, Catholic Charities, Crisis Canines, the Department of Veteran Affairs, state and federal benefits, and transition and care management—as well as academic support offerings from RCSJ admissions, advising, financial aid, Center for Counseling and Wellness Services and the Student Veteran Association.

All New Jersey veterans are welcome to attend RCSJ’s “meet and greet” on April 29 in the Behavioral Science Center, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. To register, visit RCSJ.edu/gc/StandDown2022.

RCSJ is recognized as a 2021-2022 Military Friendly School and has been designated as a 2022-2023 Top Ten School. For more about RCSJ military education and veteran services, visit RCSJ.edu/Veterans or call 856-464-5239. RCSJ is located at 1400 Tanyard Road in Deptford, just off Exit 56 of Route 55.