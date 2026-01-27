NJMP Go-Karting Endurance Race 2026 Schedule Just Announced
New in 2026, NJMP is offering a 2-Hour Team Endurance Race option and a 3-Hour Team Endurance Race option.
How It Works
Up to 12 teams of 2-4 people will compete in each Endurance Race. One (1) NJMP rental go-kart per team assigned at random. After a Le Mans-style Start, teams will have to strategize how to be the first to cross the line once the timer’s up!
Oh and did we mention there’s a PRIZE for the winner?
Race Format
- Minimum 3 Green Flag Pit Stops
- The driver on deck will be given a 5 minute and 2 minute warning prior to the driver switch
- Teams will be given a mandatory drivers meeting and a 30-minute practice before the race
- Teams will be responsible for strategizing driver changes when the pit is open
Reservations are Required.
For more details, or to signup, please visit our registration portal at MSR.com. If you have any questions about our go-karting offerings please call 856-327-7223 between the hours of 9am – 5pm Monday – Friday.
Pricing
Cost is $650 per team, per 3-Hour Race
Cost is $450 per team, per 2-Hour Race