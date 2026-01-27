New in 2026, NJMP is offering a 2-Hour Team Endurance Race option and a 3-Hour Team Endurance Race option. How It Works

Up to 12 teams of 2-4 people will compete in each Endurance Race. One (1) NJMP rental go-kart per team assigned at random. After a Le Mans-style Start, teams will have to strategize how to be the first to cross the line once the timer’s up!

Oh and did we mention there’s a PRIZE for the winner?

Race Format

Minimum 3 Green Flag Pit Stops

The driver on deck will be given a 5 minute and 2 minute warning prior to the driver switch

Teams will be given a mandatory drivers meeting and a 30-minute practice before the race

Teams will be responsible for strategizing driver changes when the pit is open

Reservations are Required.

For more details, or to signup, please visit our registration portal at MSR.com. If you have any questions about our go-karting offerings please call 856-327-7223 between the hours of 9am – 5pm Monday – Friday.

Pricing

Cost is $650 per team, per 3-Hour Race

Cost is $450 per team, per 2-Hour Race