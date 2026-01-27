SNJ
Search
Close this search box.

NJMP Go-Karting Endurance Race 2026 Schedule Just Announced

NJMP Go-Karting Endurance Race 2026 Schedule Just Announced
New in 2026, NJMP is offering a 2-Hour Team Endurance Race option and a 3-Hour Team Endurance Race option.

How It Works

Up to 12 teams of 2-4 people will compete in each Endurance Race. One (1) NJMP rental go-kart per team assigned at random. After a Le Mans-style Start, teams will have to strategize how to be the first to cross the line once the timer’s up!
Oh and did we mention there’s a PRIZE for the winner?

Race Format

  • Minimum 3 Green Flag Pit Stops
  • The driver on deck will be given a 5 minute and 2 minute warning prior to the driver switch
  • Teams will be given a mandatory drivers meeting and a 30-minute practice before the race
  • Teams will be responsible for strategizing driver changes when the pit is open

Reservations are Required.

For more details, or to signup, please visit our registration portal at MSR.com. If you have any questions about our go-karting offerings please call 856-327-7223 between the hours of 9am – 5pm Monday – Friday.

Pricing

Cost is $650 per team, per 3-Hour Race
Cost is $450 per team, per 2-Hour Race

Related Posts

Fast payout online casino chips and cards representing quick withdrawal times
Uncategorized
Fastest Payout Casinos in 2026: We Tested Withdrawal Speeds
Uncategorized
Best Crypto Casinos (January 2026) – Expert Tested & Ranked
Community Update
Parvin Cabins Modernized
Winter Storm Forces NBA to Reschedule Games
Sports
Winter Storm Disrupts NBA Schedule, Forces Early Tipoffs and Postponements

Newsletter

SNJ

SNJ Today gives you the latest news in Cumberland County. Entertainment, education, politics… you name it, we cover it.

Linkedin-in X-twitter Youtube Instagram

Popular News

Site Links

© 2025 SNJ Today. All Rights Reserved.

Terms of UsePrivacy Policy