NJHealth Team Offers Education and Speakers

If your organization or group is looking for a speaker or healthcare education program, NJHealth Team Education Center and Speakers Bureau provides customized programs for both professionals and interested members of the public free of charge.

Its professional training program focuses on education for better health outcomes, improved health care quality, and enhanced patient experience. The center’s goal is to equip attendees with a foundation that allows them to perform at the highest level of success. It provides education to its own team, clients, healthcare professionals, the community, patients, and families.

Programs are geared toward understanding and improving health in disease management and educate healthcare professionals about the benefit of palliative hospice, which helps to provide timely, quality end of life care for terminally ill patients and families.

​Educational Programs include:

• In Services – educational presentations on a variety of health care topics

• Workshops

• Support groups

• Conferences and seminars

• CE: Continuing education opportunities

• Online education and webinars

The Education Center is a free service of NJHealth Hospice and Palliative Care. Call 856-696-5340 or email [email protected] for more information.