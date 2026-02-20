NJ Teen Thaddeus Giansanti Needs Kidney Donor

A Morris County, New Jersey family is urgently searching for a living kidney donor for their 14-year-old son, Thaddeus Giansanti, as his only remaining kidney continues to fail and doctors say he needs a transplant as soon as possible. Without one within the next couple of weeks, he will need to begin dialysis.

Thaddeus was diagnosed with kidney disease before he was born. During a prenatal ultrasound, doctors detected what appeared to be extra fluid. “It was nothing alarming at that point — it looked like he had extra fluid when he was born,” his mother, Christa DeMark, told Fox News Digital. Just before leaving the hospital, doctors discovered an elevated creatinine number, a measure of kidney function in blood tests, which led to nephrology involvement. “There was something wrong with the ureters (tubes that carry urine from the kidneys to the bladder) and the formation of the kidneys,” she said.

He spent an extended period in the NICU and underwent multiple procedures. Before he was five months old, he had a left nephrectomy to remove his left kidney. His remaining kidney was diagnosed with chronic kidney disease, requiring lifelong medications and ongoing care with nephrologists.

“For years everything’s been stable,” DeMark said. “He’s been with nephrology and nephrologists his entire life, and up until last year, everything’s been stable, but that’s been slowly changing. He’s getting bigger, and it’s been putting more stress on his remaining kidney.”

Recent bloodwork has accelerated the timeline. “Everything’s been sped up based on his bloodwork lately,” DeMark said. “So it’s looking like we need something quicker than we thought, which is why we’re looking for living donors.”

His father, Carlo Giansanti, said, “His remaining kidney is now failing. We are not a match, so now we’re asking for help from the community.”

Neither parent is a direct match, and no one in the family has been compatible. According to an ABC News report, doctors told them he needs a transplant as soon as possible.

Thaddeus described the daily impact of his condition. “There’s a lot of things going with pills — they’re affecting my energy levels, kind of making me go for blood work more often, doctors more often,” he said. “Honestly, getting a new kidney would move that all out of the way, and I could kind of just be more regular in a way. Go back into my regular cycle and not be as tired.”

He added, “I mean, right now nothing too terrible is happening, but I would really like it because even though nothing terrible is happening, my life is way worse than it was before.”

Despite his medical challenges, Thaddeus is described by his parents as a straight-A student who was recently awarded multiple scholarships for next year, when he will become a high-school freshman. He plays soccer, golfs, fences, plays piano, and volunteers in his community as an altar server and at a local food pantry. According to reports, he also volunteers at his school, his church, and more recently at a food bank.

“He loves his family, and loves doing things with his family,” DeMark said. “He’s just a great kid.”

Carlo Giansanti said, “The person who steps up and helps him would be helping a really great kid. He’s not only a great kid, he has a great future, and you’d be a part of that.”

Two years ago, Thaddeus adopted a rescue dog named Harley after skipping school to bring him home. “He was just very playful… he was very sweet. So yeah,” Thaddeus said.

The family’s campaign describes him as “absolutely the strongest and most resilient person that I know.” It states, “Unfortunately, the disease has taken a toll on the remaining kidney, and because of a recent and sudden turn in his health, he needs a lifesaving kidney donation urgently.”

To be considered as a donor, individuals must be 45 years old or younger, have a BMI under 30, be in good health, and have blood type O.

The family has shared the following information about kidney transplants:

Kidney transplants are one of the most successful organ transplants.

Over 95 percent of kidney transplants are successful after the first year.

Children who receive a transplant often experience better energy, growth, and quality of life.

A living donor kidney can last 15–20 years or longer.

Donors can live full, healthy lives with just one kidney.

The cost of the evaluation and surgery is covered by the recipient’s insurance.

Donor surgery can be done laparoscopically.

The recuperation time is usually quick.

For those considering becoming a donor, the procedure is laparoscopic with a “fairly quick” healing process, and the evaluation and surgery costs are covered by the recipient’s insurance, not the donor’s.

Those interested in being considered can complete the Kidney Transplant Living Donor Questionnaire through Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia at https://redcap.chop.edu/surveys/?s=WFNLMDLYFWNWCP8D.