New Jersey Senior Freeze: Don’t Miss the October 31 Deadline

This story is being republished under a special NJ News Commons content-sharing agreement. Link to story: app.com/story/news/local/new-jersey/2024/07/16/nj-senior-tax-freeze-2024-what-to-know/74421111007

By now, eligible seniors should have received their application for the property tax relief program called New Jersey Senior Freeze.

This tax break program reimburses eligible New Jersey residents, who are senior citizens or disabled persons, for property tax increases on their principal residence like their home.

New changes were made to the program such as income limit increased to $150,000 and the residency requirement for applicants has been eliminated.

The deadline to file applications is October 31, 2024. According to the Department of the Treasury, applications have been mailed starting on February 12, 2024, to the last address from which taxpayers filed.

Senior Tax Freeze NJ eligibility requirements:

Must be 65 or older on December 31, 2022

Must be receiving federal Social Security disability benefit payments for you on or before December 31, 2022

Have an annual income of $150,000 or less in 2022 and $163,050 or less in 2023. With some exceptions, all income must be taken into account, including things such as Social Security and pensions.

Homeowners 2022 property taxes must have been paid by June 1, 2023, and the 2023 property taxes must be paid by June 1, 2024.

Mobile Home Owners must have leased a site in a mobile home park where you placed a manufactured or mobile home that you owned since Dec. 31, 2019, or earlier (and still lived in that home/leased the site on Dec. 31, 2023).

Senior Freeze application: If you did not receive an application in by mail, New Jersey residents can contact the New Jersey Division of Taxation’s Senior Freeze Property Tax Reimbursement Information Line at 800-882-6597. There is also a online portal to apply for the NJ Senior Freeze reimbursement: nj.gov/treasury/taxation/ptr/index.shtml