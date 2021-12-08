Navigating Pages

Last week I took you on a guided tour of Main Street Vineland’s website to show you all the information about The Ave’s news, events, programs, and initiatives that are right at your fingertips.

Since we live in more and more of a social media world, however, a social media platform is also useful and essential to get the word out. That’s why we also have a Facebook page—facebook.com/mainstreetvineland. I urge you to “like” our page to get more out of it and to receive our posts.

Let’s take a quick tour of the page, so that you’ll be able to find what you want.

The home page is the “nerve center” of the Main Street Vineland page. At the top is a menu—“Home,” “About,” “Events,” “Photos,” and “More.”

Let’s take a look at these items one by one.

Home—On the left side, you will see some of the same items as above, which I will describe below. On the right side are the various posts about events—past, present, and future—chock-full of photos and information. You can also send a message and create a post.

About—This gives our location and contact information—address, phone number, e-mail address, office hours, website address, and our mission. You can also find how many people follow the page, like the page, and how many have checked in.

Events—This gives information about upcoming and past events on The Ave. For upcoming events, you can indicate whether you are interested, going, want to send an invite, or want to share the information about the event.

Photos—This is a photo gallery of people, places, and events on The Ave.

More—You can click on a drop-down menu of other categories: Reviews (reviews posted by readers of various downtown businesses and events), Videos (videos of a variety of past events on The Ave), Groups (a listing of various Facebook groups about Vineland and The Ave. with the ability to click on each group name to find out more), Community (information and posts about and by those who follow the Facebook page, as well as numbers of likes and follows)

This is a brief tour of the Main Street Vineland Facebook page. Explore that page for yourself. Look through the various posts. You’ll see what The Ave has to offer.

Check it out often, as it’s constantly being updated with new posts and new information.

***

With all of our downtown events done, I’ll want to take time in future columns to thank those whose dedication, hard work, spirit, creativity, and fortitude made this year a success, despite some challenging times. Stay tuned.

For more on Main Street Vineland, call our office at 856-794-8653, visit TheAve.biz—or check us out on Facebook. You can also e-mail me at rswanson@vinelandcity.org.