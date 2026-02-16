Millville Public Schools is pleased to announce the designation of Mr. Jason Kessler as the District’s new Athletic Director and Supervisor of Health & Physical Education (K–12). Mr. Kessler will oversee all interscholastic athletic programs as well as the comprehensive K–12 Health and Physical Education curriculum across the district.

In his new role, Mr. Kessler will provide leadership and supervision for Millville’s athletic programs, ensuring a continued focus on student-athlete development, sportsmanship, and academic success. As Supervisor of Health & Physical Education, he will also guide curriculum implementation, instructional best practices, and program development to support the physical, social, and emotional well-being of all students.

Mr. Kessler brings a strong background in athletics, education, and leadership to the position. His experience and commitment to fostering positive school culture, teamwork, and healthy lifestyles align with the district’s mission to educate and empower every student.

“I look forward to continuing my service to the students of Millville,” said Kessler. “I want to ensure that this continues to be a very special place for our students. Our Health & Physical Education department and athletic program will continue to succeed and foster a culture that instills pride.”

“Mr. Kessler’s passion for student growth, combined with his knowledge of athletics and health education, makes him an excellent fit for this dual role,” said Dr. Matt Mazzoni, Superintendent of Millville Public Schools. “We are confident he will be a strong advocate for our students, staff, and athletic community.”

Millville Public Schools looks forward to Mr. Kessler’s leadership as he works collaboratively with administrators, coaches, teachers, and families to strengthen athletic opportunities and promote lifelong health and wellness for students districtwide.