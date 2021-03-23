 google-site-verification: google3dad0482862e6bf4.html

Millville Savings Receives Top 5-Star Rating

Millville Savings Bank has once again been awarded the highest (5-Star) rating for financial strength and stability from the Nation’s Premier Bank Rating Firm, BauerFinancial, Inc. Earning and maintaining this 5-Star rating is proof that Millville Savings excels in such areas as capital adequacy, profitability, asset quality and much more. This is no coincidence. In fact, this is the 20th consecutive quarter that Millville Savings has earned this top rating.

“This is indeed reflective of Millville Savings Bank’s dedication and commitment, not only to its customers, but to the entire community,” reflects Karen Dorway, president of BauerFinancial. “Community banks like Millville Savings Bank have been on the front lines doing what is necessary to help their neighbors and friends. This is the type of devotion you will only find in a community bank.”

Established in 1941, Millville Savings Bank has been a trusted ally of the communities it serves for 80 years. Millville Savings Bank’s personnel are eager to serve at the branch, by phone and online at millvillesavings.com.

