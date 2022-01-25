Millville High Senior Makes Match with Yale University

Millville High School Senior Anthony Kukal, a Finalist in the 2021 QuestBridge National College Match Program, has matched with Yale University! Yale, which is the third-oldest institution of higher education in the United States and among the most prestigious in the world, will be providing Anthony with a generous financial aid package that covers the full cost of attendance, including tuition, room and board, books and supplies, and travel expenses.

Anthony, who plans to major in Engineering, began the lengthy application process this past summer. From a pool of over 16,500 applicants, Anthony was selected as one of the 1,674 Match Scholarship Recipients. We are incredibly proud of Anthony for his academic achievement, leadership, and hard work!