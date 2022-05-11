Millville Announces Phillies Home Run Derby Winners

On Thursday, May 5, almost 70 kids ranging in ages 7 to 12 years old participated in the Phillies Home Run Derby, a Millville tradition,sponsored by the Millville Recreation Department. The event took place at the Rob Shannon Sports Complex on Cedarville Road. John Bradley, who represents the Phillies organization, said the winners will get a chance to compete in the regional finals in Millville on a Tuesday in August; date will be announced when available. In addition to the derby winners, kids were also eligible to receive Phillies memorabilia.
The winners of the Phillies Home Run Derby are as follows:
Boys – Ages 7/8
Parker Brown & Nate Shelton
Christian Tipton
Nathan Cruz
Boys – Ages 9/10
Jose Paz
Carter Robinson
Aiden Fowler
Boys – Ages 11/12
Logan Burlew
Dominic Sausto
Bobby Dixon
Girls – Ages 7/8
Madison DiPasquale
Olive Moore
Saylor Lockard & Brooklyn Corbett
Girls – Ages 9/10
Rilyn Rabbai
Sambria Lopez
Leah Daniels
Girls – Ages 11/12
Lilyanna Beni
Sara Raminez
Laney Wilford & Isabella Zamot