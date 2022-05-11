Millville Announces Phillies Home Run Derby Winners

On Thursday, May 5, almost 70 kids ranging in ages 7 to 12 years old participated in the Phillies Home Run Derby, a Millville tradition,sponsored by the Millville Recreation Department. The event took place at the Rob Shannon Sports Complex on Cedarville Road. John Bradley, who represents the Phillies organization, said the winners will get a chance to compete in the regional finals in Millville on a Tuesday in August; date will be announced when available. In addition to the derby winners, kids were also eligible to receive Phillies memorabilia.

The winners of the Phillies Home Run Derby are as follows:

Boys – Ages 7/8

Parker Brown & Nate Shelton

Christian Tipton

Nathan Cruz

Boys – Ages 9/10

Jose Paz

Carter Robinson

Aiden Fowler

Boys – Ages 11/12

Logan Burlew

Dominic Sausto

Bobby Dixon

Girls – Ages 7/8

Madison DiPasquale

Olive Moore

Saylor Lockard & Brooklyn Corbett

Girls – Ages 9/10

Rilyn Rabbai

Sambria Lopez

Leah Daniels

Girls – Ages 11/12

Lilyanna Beni

Sara Raminez

Laney Wilford & Isabella Zamot