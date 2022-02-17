Membership Counts

In this space, I often write about special events held around our county in the areas of entertainment, art, and history. This week I’d like to tell you about memberships in a few nonprofit organizations that bring you wonderful events through the year.

If you’re an outdoor person, consider joining Citizens United to Protect the Maurice River and its Tributaries—CU for short! Memberships for individuals are $20, families are $30, and “river bankers” are $250.

CU organized in 1979 and was able to have the river and its tributaries designated as Wild and Scenic by the federal government. Vice President Al Gore presided over the designation ceremony along the riverbanks in 1994. To learn more about the organization’s activities, visit cumauriceriver.org/join-renew-donate.

More exploration of the outdoors along with the history of oystering will make you a fan of the Bayshore Center at Bivalve. The Bayshore Discovery Project occupies original watermen’s sheds at the confluence of the Maurice River and the Delaware Bay. The Bayshore Center displays much of the local history and art of the region. The most popular of the exhibits is the tall ship, A.J. Meerwald, also dubbed New Jersey’s tall ship. The original oyster schooner is available for sailing events when docked in Bivalve.

Bayshore Discovery hosts monthly 2nd Fridays complete with art exhibits, live music, oysters and more. Everyone is welcome to attend. Membership for adults is $45, seniors and students are $35. There are discounts for ticketed events at this level. Supporters will be $100 and entitle you to deeper discounts. Sustaining membership is $250 with even more benefits; learn about it all at bayshorecenter.org.

Come inside and become a member of the Levoy Theatre. Membership is $50 and entitles you to ticket discounts, advance sales, dining and retail discounts, concession coupons, gift shop merchandise discounts and ticket exchange options. Your support as a donor will help the Levoy Theatre maintain all of its programs for kids, education, discounted tickets for schoolchildren, summer camp and more. Visit the Levoy to learn more at levoy.net.

Wheaton Arts & Cultural Center has been a favorite site for its museums, history, art glass, and ceramics for over 50 years. Membership for individuals is $50, family is $75, students $20, patron $100, and benefactor $250. Membership entitles you to 10 percent off in the shops, on classes and workshops, and to free guest passes for some categories. Higher levels of giving offer even more benefits. For more details and to see lineup for 2022 season that opens on April 1, visit wheatonarts.org.

The Riverfront Renaissance Center for the Arts has been the cornerstone of the Glasstown Arts District for over 21 years. Membership allows the nonprofit to continue to offer free access to art exhibits, events, and art education for adults and children. Individuals are $50, students are $20, seniors (62+) are $25, a family is $75, a patron $100, and a benefactor is $250. Memberships offer 10 percent off in the gallery gift shop. For more information: rrcarts.com.

Finally, Millville Army Airfield Museum is proud to represent the World War II history of America’s First Defense Airfield. Students in area high schools are able to learn about the history from the recorded history of several WWII pilots. Docents are available on most weekends. Membership for individuals is $30, family $50, student $15, booster $100, patron $250, and guardian angel $500. There are other opportunities for giving that may include large events such as the Air Show. The museum is free to visit; donations are appreciated. To learn more, visit p47millville.org.