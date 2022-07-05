Looking Ahead

Food Truck Festival on The Ave

Come hungry as the Food Truck Festival on The Ave returns to downtown Vineland for the fifth year on Sunday, August 21, rain or shine, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., at Landis Avenue and the Boulevard. This sizzling mega-event, a highlight of the summer calendar, is back. Admission is free and the event is organized by Main Street Vineland, with Members 1st of NJ Federal Credit Union as the major sponsor.

The festival will feature over 25 food trucks, and a packed lineup of continuous entertainment and activities. In addition, activities in the Kid’s Corner will include games, face painting, and sand art. Stop by and visit the various non-food vendors on site, as well, including over 20 crafters. Sponsorship opportunities are available.

Pumpkin Patch Party

Come out to the mini-parks at Landis Avenue and the Boulevard on Saturday, October 29 for a few hours of fun as Main Street Vineland presents its sixth annual Pumpkin Patch Party. It will take place 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., rain or shine, at the mini-parks, Landis Avenue and the Boulevard.

This event attracts approximately 100 children and parents for holiday fun, games, and fellowship. It is an opportunity to enjoy the autumn weather, engage in some good, wholesome activities, and be part of another activity on The Ave. Sponsorship opportunities are available.