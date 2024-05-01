Lexi Elton Crowned Miss Tri-City Area 2024

Lexi Elton, 16, of Minotola was recently crowned the new Miss Tri-City Area 2024. Lexi has pledged her upcoming year to engaging in various community events and fostering a love for reading to children. Her platform, “Passion Not Pressure,” aims to inspire individuals to embrace their true selves, learning from their journey and mistakes to carve a meaningful path forward.

The Miss Tri-City Area Pageant extends its gratitude to all the sponsors and volunteers whose support made this event possible. To stay updated with Lexi Elton’s journey as Miss Tri-City 2024, follow her on social media @MissTriCity_2024.

Lexi is pictured with second runner up Casey Russoman.