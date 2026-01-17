Karma Party Movement To Benefit Area Service Organizations

The Karma Party Movement now informs the Vineland Historical Society’s (VHAS) recognition and support of small organizations that help people. The movement was developed in Las Vegas by society trustee Jen Hainley and has led VHAS to find ways to make good karma work for the community.

The first meeting will be held on Saturday, January 24 from 12 noon to 2 p.m. at the museum, 108 South Seventh Street in Vineland.

Hainley said,” We are excited to announce that the January Good Karma Party will be in support of Vineland Code Blue, Oasis Animal Sanctuary, Boys & Girls Clubs of Cumberland County, Vineland Soup Kitchen, Cumberland Sea Dragons Special Olympics Swimming, and the Veterans’ Home of Vineland. We are so grateful to Vineland Historical and Antiquarian Society Museum for partnering with us and hosting this event.”

Some of the needs include winter clothing, hand warmers, cases of water, boxes of small snacks, PetSmart gift cards, full size and travel size toiletries, socks, winter hats and gloves, and swim goggles. Come help assemble blessing bags, make peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, etc.

See the SignUp Genius for specific needs for each of the organizations:https://www.signupgenius.com/…/60B094DA5A72AABF49…