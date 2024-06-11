Juneteenth Retrospective To Honor Late Artist, Adopt Doris’ Art

The works of late artist Doris Botts of Cumberland County will be the focus of a Juneteenth celebration at the African American Heritage Museum of Southern New Jersey (AAHMSNJ). The event will also include the Tony Day Trio and storyteller Michelle Washington Williams. The celebration takes place Wednesday, June 19 from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Center, located at 661 Jackson Road in Newtonville.

Botts’ talent and passion for art is being honored with a retrospective exhibit that is available for adoption. “The Art of Doris Botts” exhibit is on display from June 1 to September 30 in the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Center in Newtonville.

Doris Botts showed her artwork for many years in Philadelphia and throughout South Jersey before her death in 2023. She worked steadily in a variety of media leaving behind a sizable body of artwork, which was recently acquired by Ralph Hunter, president and founder of the African American Heritage Museum of Southern New Jersey.

Botts attended Moore College of Art and Design and spent a lifetime making art. The Botts Collection includes more than 130 paintings, prints, drawings, ceramic work, dolls, and ephemera. The collection is not for sale but Hunter notes that pieces will be available for “adoption” by art lovers in the community who wish to support the storage and maintenance of the museum’s newest collection.

For $150, one piece of artwork can be adopted for one year, which includes a one-year membership to AAHMSNJ. “Our museum is honored to be the steward of her artistic legacy. Hunter said. “Doris was a wonderful artist.”

In addition to Juneteenth performances by the Tony Day Trio and Michelle Washington Wilson, there will be light refreshments and giveaways.

Admission to the museum and the reception are free. Donations are encouraged. Newtonville museum hours are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday by appointment.

The African American Heritage Museum of Southern New Jersey, Inc. is a 501c3 non-profit organization with museum locations in Atlantic City and Newtonville. Its mission is to showcase the accomplishments and impact of African Americans in South Jersey and around the country.

Visit aahmsnj.org for more information about exhibits, events and the Traveling Museum for schools, churches, community organizations and businesses.