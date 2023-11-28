In Bridgeton, This Weekend

This weekend, on Saturday, December 2, from 3 to 7 p.m., you may celebrate the holidays in Downtown Historic Bridgeton by attending the Bridgeton Holiday House Tour. There will be more than 20 historic homes and buildings on the tour, many featuring their own individual entertainment, including displays, music, food and drinks. Pre-order $20 tickets at DowntownBridgeton.com or for $25 on-site at Sheppard House, 31 W. Commerce St., Bridgeton. Event is hosted by the Bridgeton Main Street Association.