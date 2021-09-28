SNJ Today Newspaper

Important Notices from Cumberland County Elections Offices

There are three ways to vote in the November 2, 2021 general election, you may:

• Go to your regular polling location on Election Day, Tuesday, November 2, 2021

• Vote by mail

• Vote at an in-person early voting location

 

For questions about your vote-by-mail ballot, contact the Cumberland County Clerk’s elections office at 856-453-4860.

For questions about your polling place or locations of secure drop boxes, contact the Cumberland County Clerk’s elections office at 856-453-5801.

To track your vote by mail ballot, locate your polling location or secure ballot drop boxes, or check the status of your voter registration, visit Cumberlandcountyvotes.Com

