HRA of Southern NJ Seeks Your input

The Human Resource Association of Southern New Jersey is conducting a base wage survey for hourly employees. Participation will encompass employers across Cumberland, Gloucester, Salem, and Atlantic counties. All survey data will be treated confidentially with no individual companies identified or mention in the survey results. Participating employers will receive a complimentary copy of the survey results, and all other employers will pay a nominal fee.

The survey will cover three hourly skill sets—Entry/Unskilled; Operative/Semiskilled; and Craft/Skilled. They plan to distribute the survey in the August/September time frame and have data available to share in Q4 of 2021. If interested in participating, please register using this link: hrasnj.shrm.org/forms/hra-wage-survey-registration