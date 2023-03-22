Household Hazardous Waste and Document Shredding Events

The dates for Household Hazardous Waste and Document Shredding (HHW) for 2023 have been scheduled. This year’s dates are Saturday, April 15, June 10, and September 16. The events will take place from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Cumberland County Solid Waste Complex on 169 Jesse Bridge Road, Millville.

Household hazardous waste is toxic, flammable, corrosive, or reactive materials, and can only be disposed at Household Hazardous Waste events. Proper disposal is imperative to have a clean environment and to avoid illnesses. Document shredding is important for personal records and financial documents that should be destroyed appropriately to prevent identity theft. For items that are considered hazardous material, Cumberland County residents may safely dispose of them at any of the Household Hazardous Waste and Document Shredding days sponsored by The Authority, in conjunction with the City of Millville, the Landis Sewerage Authority, and the Cumberland County Utilities Authority.

This service is for Cumberland County residents only and is free of charge. Proper ID is required at registration. Businesses (including home-based businesses), institutions, non-profits and non-county residents are not eligible for participation in these events and should contact appropriate companies for hazardous waste disposal and document shredding.

Accepted items are gasoline, kerosene, pesticides, herbicides, used motor oil, antifreeze, transmission fluid, car batteries, cleaning chemicals, fuel oil, oil-based paints, turpentine/thinners, televisions, electronics, fluorescent bulbs, and propane tanks. There is a limit to the items that will be accepted and residents are encouraged to visit The Authority’s website at theauthoritynj.com/hazardous-waste-disposal/ for full list of limits and accepted items.

All materials presented for shredding must be clean and free of debris, such as paper clips, plastics, notebooks, binders, batteries, and should only be of sensitive, personal information. Junk mail, magazines, and books will not be accepted at shred events.

To facilitate collections between events, residents can dispose of electronic waste and used motor oil at their municipal drop off center and participating auto parts stores. For more information, visit theauthoritynj.com/recycling-dropoff/.

Freon, CFCs/refrigerators, air conditioners, coolers, tires, concrete, and wood are not accepted at Household Hazardous Waste events. Residents can properly dispose of them at the Solid Waste Complex for a fee. Also not accepted is latex paint, as it is water-based and non-hazardous. To properly dispose of latex paint, add in and stir clay-based kitty litter or Speedy Dry so the can is three-fourths full. Allow the paint/kitty litter or Speedy Dry mixture to dry until it is no longer pourable. Replace the lid and dispose of the paint can with household trash.