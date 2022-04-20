SNJ Today Newspaper

High School Robotic Team Earns Highest Score, Competing This Week in Texas

The LUNATECS, a local community-based high school robotics teams, earned a spot at the FIRST championship in Houston, TX, and is competing this week with the best FIRST teams in the nation and from other countries. The team operates out of Salem County and last week at the Lehigh University Regional, the LUNATECS were the highest scoring robot at the event.

Also last week the team was recognized by FIRST headquarters and Lucas Films for Project Propel, their adaptive swim fins for veterans wounded in battle and spinal cord injury victims. The team is currently working on a pediatric version.

