Healthy and Colorful

Jersey Fresh recipes such as this one call for Jersey Fresh produce, in this case, beets, herbs, and more. To watch a video of the preparation, visit findjerseyfresh.com/JerseyFresh/recipes/roasted-beet-and-lentil-dip
Roasted Beet and Lentil Dip
- 5 small Jersey Fresh red beets (about 12 ounces total), peeled and cut into 1/2-inch chunks
- ¼ cup water
- 3 TB extra-virgin olive oil, divided
- 3 TB red wine vinegar
- 4 sprigs Jersey Fresh thyme, minced
- 3 cloves Jersey Fresh garlic, crushed
- Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 1 (15-ounce) can lentils, drained and rinsed well
- Serving suggestions: sliced Jersey Fresh cucumbers and/or carrots or crackers, pita chips, etc.
20m prep / 30m cook time
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees F.
- Stir together 1/4 cup water, 1 TB of oil, red wine vinegar, thyme, garlic and 1/4 tsp pepper in a 2-quart baking dish
- Add the beets and stir to coat in the liquid
- Cover the baking dish with aluminum foil and bake in the upper rack of the oven until the beets are fork-tender, about 30 minutes, stirring the beets once halfway through the cooking time
- Cool the beets and cooking liquid slightly, about 10 minutes
- Add the beets, cooking liquid (along with the cooked garlic), lentils, remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil, 3/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper to a food processor
- Process until smooth, scraping down the sides of the bowl as needed
- Transfer the dip to a small serving bowl and serve with vegetables or crackers/pita.