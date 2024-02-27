Search
SNJ Today

Healthy and Colorful

Dip into this roasted beet and lentil recipe with Jersey Fresh veggies.

Jersey Fresh recipes such as this one call for Jersey Fresh produce, in this case, beets, herbs, and more. To watch a video of the preparation, visit findjerseyfresh.com/JerseyFresh/recipes/roasted-beet-and-lentil-dip

Roasted Beet and Lentil Dip

  • 5 small Jersey Fresh red beets (about 12 ounces total), peeled and cut into 1/2-inch chunks
  • ¼ cup water
  • 3 TB extra-virgin olive oil, divided
  • 3 TB red wine vinegar
  • 4 sprigs Jersey Fresh thyme, minced
  • 3 cloves Jersey Fresh garlic, crushed
  • Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 (15-ounce) can lentils, drained and rinsed well
  • Serving suggestions: sliced Jersey Fresh cucumbers and/or carrots or crackers, pita chips, etc.

20m prep / 30m cook time

  1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees F.
  2. Stir together 1/4 cup water, 1 TB of oil, red wine vinegar, thyme, garlic and 1/4 tsp pepper in a 2-quart baking dish
  3. Add the beets and stir to coat in the liquid
  4. Cover the baking dish with aluminum foil and bake in the upper rack of the oven until the beets are fork-tender, about 30 minutes, stirring the beets once halfway through the cooking time
  5. Cool the beets and cooking liquid slightly, about 10 minutes
  6. Add the beets, cooking liquid (along with the cooked garlic), lentils, remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil, 3/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper to a food processor
  7. Process until smooth, scraping down the sides of the bowl as needed
  8. Transfer the dip to a small serving bowl and serve with vegetables or crackers/pita.

