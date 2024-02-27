Healthy and Colorful

Jersey Fresh recipes such as this one call for Jersey Fresh produce, in this case, beets, herbs, and more. To watch a video of the preparation, visit findjerseyfresh.com/JerseyFresh/recipes/roasted-beet-and-lentil-dip

Roasted Beet and Lentil Dip

5 small Jersey Fresh red beets (about 12 ounces total), peeled and cut into 1/2-inch chunks

¼ cup water

3 TB extra-virgin olive oil, divided

3 TB red wine vinegar

4 sprigs Jersey Fresh thyme, minced

3 cloves Jersey Fresh garlic, crushed

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 (15-ounce) can lentils, drained and rinsed well

Serving suggestions: sliced Jersey Fresh cucumbers and/or carrots or crackers, pita chips, etc.

20m prep / 30m cook time