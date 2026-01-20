SNJ
Search
Close this search box.

Hardenbergh Insurance Locates on West Landis

Hardenbergh Insurance Group (HIG), an independent insurance agency based in Marlton, recently leased a 5,200-square-foot office space located at 228 West Landis Avenue in Vineland. As part of its strategic expansion in Cumberland County, HIG selected this office property to strengthen its presence in Vineland and enhance visibility along Landis Avenue.

HIG also expanded its reach last fall by acquiring both J. Walker Pierson Insurance Agency, an independent agency in Cherry Hill, and Earle H. Sloan, Inc., an independent agency based in Elmer. The Sloan team is  joining the team in HIG’s Vineland office.

HIG was established in 1954 and has been family-owned and operated for three generations, providing personal insurance, group medical, and business insurance services.

Related Posts

Sports
Yankees Acquire Ryan Weathers in Prospect Deal to Cover Rotation Gaps
New Jersey Motorsports Park Introduces Instructor Certification Program for Riders Club in 2026
Sports
NJMP Launches Riders Club Instructor Certification Program for 2026
Health & Fitness
Music Therapy
Community Update
Vineland Superintendant of Schools Tapped for Camden Position

Newsletter

SNJ

SNJ Today gives you the latest news in Cumberland County. Entertainment, education, politics… you name it, we cover it.

Linkedin-in X-twitter Youtube Instagram

Popular News

Site Links

© 2025 SNJ Today. All Rights Reserved.

Terms of UsePrivacy Policy