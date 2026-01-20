Hardenbergh Insurance Locates on West Landis

Hardenbergh Insurance Group (HIG), an independent insurance agency based in Marlton, recently leased a 5,200-square-foot office space located at 228 West Landis Avenue in Vineland. As part of its strategic expansion in Cumberland County, HIG selected this office property to strengthen its presence in Vineland and enhance visibility along Landis Avenue.

HIG also expanded its reach last fall by acquiring both J. Walker Pierson Insurance Agency, an independent agency in Cherry Hill, and Earle H. Sloan, Inc., an independent agency based in Elmer. The Sloan team is joining the team in HIG’s Vineland office.

HIG was established in 1954 and has been family-owned and operated for three generations, providing personal insurance, group medical, and business insurance services.