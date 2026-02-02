Gerber Recalls Arrowroot Biscuits Over Plastic Concern

Gerber Products Company has issued a voluntary nationwide recall of limited batches of its Gerber Arrowroot Biscuits after concerns arose that some packages may contain pieces of soft plastic and paper. The recall was announced on Monday and applies to products sold across the United States, including throughout New Jersey and South Jersey.

The action followed a recall from Gerber’s arrowroot flour supplier, which alerted the company to potential contamination in the ingredient used to make the biscuits. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the possible foreign materials could pose safety risks if consumed, particularly for infants and toddlers who typically eat the product.

For families in Cumberland County who rely on Gerber products, the recall affects a commonly purchased baby food item available at local grocery stores and pharmacies across South Jersey. The biscuits are widely used as a dissolvable snack for young children.

The recall specifically involves 5.5-ounce packages of Gerber Arrowroot Biscuits produced between July and September 2025. No other Gerber products are included in this action.

Consumers are being instructed to check the back of their packages for 10-digit batch codes printed near the “best before” date. The affected codes are 5198565504, 5202565504, 5203565504, 5204565504, 5205565504, 5209565504, 5210565504, 5211565504, 5233565504, 5238565504, 5239565504, 5239565505, 5240565505, 5245565505, 5246565505, 5251565505, 5252565505, 5253565505, 5254565505, 5258565505, and 5259565505.

The affected packages carry best-before dates ranging from October 16, 2026, through December 16, 2026. Despite these future expiration dates, all matching products are subject to immediate recall.

Gerber is advising anyone who has purchased these batches to stop using them right away and return them to the retailer where they were bought for a full refund, even without a receipt.

The contamination originated with the company’s arrowroot flour supplier rather than Gerber’s own manufacturing facilities. After receiving notice of the issue, Gerber terminated its relationship with that vendor as part of its response.

The FDA has described the potential contaminants as soft plastic and paper pieces that could present choking hazards or other safety risks for young children.

Gerber has reported that no illnesses or injuries have been linked to the recalled biscuits. Even so, the company moved forward with the recall as a precaution following the supplier’s action.

In a public statement, Gerber said, “While no illnesses or injuries have been reported, we are acting out of an abundance of caution following a recall from the supplier.” The company also said, “The quality, safety and integrity of our products remain our highest priority, and we take this responsibility seriously. We sincerely apologize for any concerns or inconvenience this action causes for parents, caregivers and retail customers.”

Gerber confirmed that it is working closely with the FDA and will cooperate fully throughout the agency’s review.

Parents and caregivers are being urged to check any Arrowroot Biscuit packages they have at home for the listed batch codes. If a package matches the recall, consumers should not feed the biscuits to children and should return them to a retailer that sells Gerber products for a full refund.

Gerber has made its consumer support line available 24 hours a day at 1-800-4-GERBER (1-800-443-7237) for anyone with questions about the recall.

Because the product was distributed nationwide, stores across New Jersey, including supermarkets, pharmacies, and other retailers in South Jersey, likely carried the affected batches. Many retailers have been removing recalled packages from shelves as the process continues.

The FDA is now conducting its own review of the recall and will work with Gerber throughout the investigation. Gerber will need to implement additional quality control measures and stronger supplier verification processes to prevent similar contamination issues in the future.

Parents are being encouraged to continue monitoring FDA recall announcements and to check Gerber’s website for updates on this matter or any future safety notices involving baby food products.