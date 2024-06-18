Garden ReTreat

The rain garden was installed in November 2023 by Rutgers Cooperative Extension. A bog garden (bottom photos) and community vegetable garden were added last month by volunteers. The public is invited to tour the gardens and museum on Sunday, June 23.

The Vineland Historical and Antiquarian Society will celebrate its new gardens with a Rain Garden Party on Sunday, June 23 at 11 a.m., at the museum. The public is invited to attend.

“The rain garden is now in full bloom and we want the community to see it and learn more about its workings,” said Jen Hainley, trustee. The rain garden uses land contours and the museum rain gutter system to irrigate the variety of plants. The museum has also unveiled a bog garden and a community garden, which are growing a variety of flowers, vegetables and herbs.

A garden discussion will be presented by Meredith Koenig, a gardener, and Deborah Ein, author of Mary Treat: A Biography. The gardens are dedicated to the memory of Mary Treat, an early Vineland resident and naturalist, who wrote many articles about plants and insects, and corresponded with Charles Darwin. (For more about this fascinating Vineland resident, visit marytreat.com; QR code at right takes you there, too.)

Refreshments will be provided by LIDL. Children’s games and activities will also be part of the celebration. The museum will be open for self-guided tours.

The museum is located at 108 South Seventh Street in Vineland. Additional information is available by visiting discovervinelandhistory.org or by calling 856-691-1111.