FEMA Region 2 Launches “Make a Difference” Recruitment with Local Colleges and Universities

FEMA Region 2 is proud to announce the launch of the “Make a Difference” recruitment initiative, a partnership with colleges and universities in the New York, New Jersey and Connecticut area.

This collaboration shows FEMA’s commitment to reducing barriers to access by investing in the next generation of emergency managers. By establishing long-term partnerships with higher educational institutions, the “Make A Difference” program will fast-track more than 300 students and alumni toward their first steps of a career at FEMA.

The agency is seeking applicants from a broad range of disciplines who are passionate about public service and making an impact their communities to fill FEMA Region 2 vacancies; this region serves New Jersey, New York, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Fast-Track Application Process:

Students and alumni can fast-track their application by sending an e-mail to FEMA-makeadifference@fema.dhs.gov. Please include the following three items:

Resume

Transcript

Reference letter from college or university personnel (e.g., career center, professor, program dean)

FEMA encourages all majors to apply. Full-time, part-time and internship opportunities are available across a wide range of functional areas.

“Partnering with the Higher Ed community is critical to the future of emergency management and we encourage all interested students, regardless of major, to join our diverse team and help us make a difference in the communities we serve,” said Region 2 Administrator David Warrington.

The following local colleges and universities are participating in this initiative: Rutgers University; Cornell University; Princeton University; New York University; Yale University; City University of New York (CUNY); State University of New York (SUNY); Stony Brook University; Baruch College and Hunter College.

FEMA’s employee benefits include eligibility for public service loan forgiveness, hybrid in-person and telework schedule, commute to work transit allowance, paid annual leave, health, dental and vision insurance and more.

For more information on the “Make a Difference” initiative, including the application process and available opportunities, visit Fema.gov/region-2 or contact the recruitment team at Fema-makeadifference@fema.dhs.gov.