Cumberland Mall Partners with Boys and Girls Club To Hold Back-to-School Donation and Event

Cumberland Mall is celebrating the upcoming academic year by encouraging our local community to “Let’s Pull Together!” Cumberland Mall is partnering with a local nonprofit, the Boys and Girls Club of Cumberland County, to set all students up for a successful school year.

Through September 6, shoppers can drop off donations of backpacks and school supplies for students in need. The donation bin is conveniently located in Center Court. Shoppers will also be able to check the progress of how much has been collected and encourage the community to “Let’s Pull Together!”

“We want this school year to be a success for students, and with the partnership of Boys and Girls Club of Cumberland County, we are excited to provide tools for students to reach their achievements,” said Krista Winchell, Marketing Coordinator at Cumberland Mall. “Being prepared for learning with the essential supplies is the first step for students to reach their academic goals.”

Suggested supplies for the drive include:

• Backpacks

• Lunchboxes

• Pens and pencils, highlighters, colored pencils, crayons, and markers

• Glue sticks

• Folders, notebooks and loose-leaf paper

More information can be found at bgccumberland.org.

“We would like to thank the Cumberland Mall for partnering with us,” said Chris Volker, CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Cumberland County. “The kids are always in need of school supplies of any kind.”

To assist shoppers in their search for school supplies and backpacks to support the “Let’s Pull Together” drive, items can be found at the following retailers: Dick’s Sporting Goods, Best Buy, BJ’s Wholesale Club, Boscovs, HomeGoods, Marshalls, and Michaels.

Cumberland Mall will also ring in the new school year by hosting the Back to School Get Together on Saturday, August 27, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Families are encouraged to bring a donation to the school supply drive. Kids will have the opportunity to decorate notebooks (while supplies last) and enjoy other activities including a DJ playing TikTok music, a selfie station, and a temporary tattoo station.

Some recent additions at Cumberland Mall include Divano Furniture, LIDS, ReUp Sneakers, and Deep Six CBD.

Cumberland Mall is a convenient shopping, dining, and entertainment hub for the community of Vineland, NJ, and travelers from Philadelphia and the New Jersey Shore. Anchored by Boscov’s, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Marshall’s, and HomeGoods. Its expanding roster includes Bath & Body Works, American Eagle Outfitters, Applebee’s Grill + Bar, Best Buy, The Home Depot, Journey’s, Old Navy, Petco, Victoria’s Secret, and Regal Cinemas.