Cumberland Mall Invites Community To Paint, Sip, and Support Charity

Cumberland Mall in Vineland recently announced its monthly Paint & Sip Charity Event. The next event will take place on July 26, at 7 p.m. This exciting event continues to take place on the last Friday of every month, combining creativity, community, and charity.

Cumberland Mall has partnered with Shirley Eves Developmental and Therapeutic Center, Inc. for the upcoming Paint & Sip event, enhancing its commitment to supporting local charitable organizations.

People in the community are encouraged to bring their friends, their favorite wine (BYOB), and their enthusiasm for art. For $15 per person, payable in cash at the door, participants will receive all necessary art supplies and a seat for the class. Whether you’re an aspiring Picasso or just looking to have fun, this event promises a relaxing environment filled with good vibes. What makes the Paint & Sip event even more special is its charitable component. A whopping 90% of the proceeds from each event will be donated to a different local charity every month. This means attendees are not only creating beautiful artwork but also making a significant impact on the community.

Spaces are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis, so arriving early is recommended. Don’t miss this opportunity to unleash your inner artist and support a great cause.

For more details, visit Cumberland Mall’s website.