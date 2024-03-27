The Cumberland County Children’s Inter-Agency Coordinating Council (CIACC) will be hosting a county-wide Children’s Health Resource Fair on Thursday, April 4, at the Rowan College of South Jersey, Cumberland Campus Gymnasium (3322 College Drive in Vineland) from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

This free event will provide families and individuals with information for children ages birth to 21 years old who have emotional or behavioral needs, intellectual or developmental disabilities, and/or substance use issues.

Vendors will include: Cumberland County Department of Health, The Division of Developmental Disabilities, Horizon NJ Health, Inspira Health Network, South Jersey Legal Services, WIC, NJ Department of Human Services, Maryville Addiction Treatment Center, Acenda Health, and many more.

Stop by the college gymnasium anytime between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. for information and resources that are available to families in Cumberland County.

If you are interested in being a vendor, e-mail Beth Thomas at bthomas@ccdoh.org or call 856-327-7602, ext. 7133.