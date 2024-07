…to Andranae’ Sam who completed the Cumberland County Custom Career Club (C5) Program and will be employed as a Junior Counselor at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Cumberland County’s Youth for Change Center site.

The program is a career-based program in collaboration with the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office and the Cumberland County Positive Youth Development Coalition (CCPYDC).

She is pictured here with Club Unit Director, Rosemary DeQuinzio.