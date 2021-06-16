Being a part of a community isn’t just about what location you live in or where you work. Being a part of a community is also defined as “a feeling of fellowship with others as a result of sharing common attitudes, interests, and goals.” So when you’re part of a community, it doesn’t just benefit the community; you benefit, too!

When you are part of a community, you’re part of a support system. You support other members of the community, and they support you. We see this all the time when the local barbershop supports the kids’ Little League team or when the corner salon buys an advertisement in the local dance studio’s recital booklet. Xspero works to help make it easy for members of the community support each other.

When you download the Xspero app on your phone and select your favorite charity to support, you join the Xspero community. It’s a community of givers. Using your Xspero app to purchase digital gift cards to local businesses is an easy way to give back to those doing good in our community. With each Xspero purchase, 20 percent goes to your selected charity and you not only visit a local business but also help them pay for their advertising. And it doesn’t cost you anything extra! You’re not digging in your pocket to donate more; you are getting the full value of your purchase, but 20 percent goes to your favorite charity. Giving feels good and it really feels good when it doesn’t cost you anything but a few seconds of your time!

There’s so much more to being a community member than just financial support, however. When you’re part of a community, you form a connection. Through that connection you feel a deeper sense of belonging and often, a sense of security. You have people to go to who have your back.

With Xspero, we’re working toward helping our community thrive and now that South Jersey is really starting to open back up, it’s more important than ever to support the local small businesses and area charities. Events are starting to return and whether it is a farmers market, a festival or a golf outing, there are ways to support your favorite charities and small businesses all summer long.

Start shopping with Xspero and help build your community!