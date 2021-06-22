Century Savings Bank Appoints Haefele to Board of Directors

Century Savings Bank (CSB) is pleased to announce the recent appointment of James (Jim) R. Haefele, CPA to the bank’s board of directors.

Haefele is a partner at Haefele Flanagan, a public accounting firm based in Maple Shade. Since joining Haefele Flanagan in 1997, Jim has provided his clients with a variety of services including: general advisory, strategic business planning and budgeting, consulting, business valuation, and succession planning.

In addition to being a certified public accountant, Haefele holds an Accreditation in Business Valuations from the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He has received Certification in Financial Forensics credentials from the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and has attained Master Analyst in Financial Forensics status from the National Association of Certified Valuators and Analysts.

An active member of his community, Haefele devotes a considerable amount of time to both professional and charitable organizations. Jim is currently serving as treasurer for the Legacy Foundation, an institution that supports Legacy Treatment Services in their mission to improve behavioral health and social service outcomes for people of all ages. Past contributions have included sitting on the board of directors of Capital Bank of New Jersey and serving as the chairperson of the National Business Valuation Committee of CPA Associates International, Inc., now known as MGI Worldwide.

“Jim has a strong history of successful leadership in several financial sectors throughout the region,” noted David J. Hemple, CEO of Century Savings Bank. “He possesses a keen business acumen that is combined with an admirable propensity to serve, and we couldn’t be more pleased that we’ve gained another exceptional member on our board. We look forward to the valuable insights and council that he will bring.”