Carangi Serving in Navy

A Millville native is serving with Strike Fight Squadron 136 supporting TOPGUN aviators at the Navy’s premier tactical air warfare training center. Petty Officer third class Joseph Carangi, a 2016 Millville Senior High School graduate, said “I learned in Millville to do your job and you won’t get yelled at.”

Serving in the Navy means Carangi is part of a world that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances, and reforming business practices in support of the national defense strategy.

“The Navy provides strategic deterrence to prevent threats or conflicts from other countries, “Carangi said.

With more than 90 percent of all trade traveling by sea at 95 percent of the world’s international phone and Internet traffic carried through underwater fiber optic, navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity and security of the United States is directly linked to a strong and ready Navy.

Carangi and the sailors they serve with have had many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.

“I am most proud of completing a deployment because the ship is a challenging environment to be in,” said Carangi.