Bundle of Information

What events are coming up downtown? How do I register? How can I get financing help to open a business on The Ave? How can I find out where I can live downtown? These questions and others are only a mouse click away by going to Main Street Vineland’s website, theave.biz.

Let’s take a quick tour of the website, so you’ll know where to look for what you want. On the home page, you’ll find graphics of some upcoming events. Click on those links to get more details, including any registration information where necessary. Below that is a listing of upcoming events and a link that will take you to a full calendar of events for the year. At the top, below “The Ave” logo, however, is what can be called the meat of the website. Clicking on any of the four categories—Dining, Shopping, Living, Succeeding—will lead you to more information within those categories.

Dining—This will lead you to the section of our business directory that gives you an alphabetical list—with contact information—for the many restaurants on The Ave.

Shopping—Click here to find the section that gives you a similar alphabetical list of the retail businesses on The Ave.

Living—Sign up here to get news and updates delivered to your e-mail inbox from Main Street Vineland.

Succeeding—Click here for valuable information about business incentives—including the Urban Enterprise Zone (UEZ) loan program, mentoring and training programs and seminars available to businesses through SCORE and the Latin American Economic Development Association (LAEDA), and incentives downloads from THRIVE South Jersey Small Business Financing.

Below that is another menu: News (the latest press releases about events and initiatives), Events (a link to the calendar mentioned above), Landis Theater (information about The Ave’s iconic theater and a link to its website), Directory (the complete downtown business directory organized alphabetically or by business type), Properties (a listing, with links, of available properties for sale or lease—businesses for sale, commercial, and residential), Incentives (the same as “Succeeding”), Photos (a photo gallery of people, placings, and events on The Ave), About (information about Main Street Vineland—including its mission and vision, Board and staff, sponsorship information, and the Main Street Approach), History (of Vineland), and AmazonSmile (by shopping Amazon, the AmazonSmile Foundation will donate 0.5 percent of the purchase price to Main Street Vineland).

So, there you have it. It’s a bundle of information about Main Street Vineland and The Ave, right at your fingertips. Refer to it often, watch for the latest information, and use it to help make your downtown Vineland experience more pleasurable and profitable. Note that information in the various sections is constantly being updated.

For more information on Main Street Vineland’s initiatives, programs, and activities, call our office at 856-794-8653 or check us out on Facebook. You can also e-mail me at rswanson@vinelandcity.org.