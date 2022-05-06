Brandon Kiley

CCTEC
I am so very proud of all you have accomplished in these 4 years of High school! Continue to work hard and I have no doubt you will accomplish every goal you have set out to meet! Love you!
Love, Mom
CCTEC
I am so very proud of all you have accomplished in these 4 years of High school! Continue to work hard and I have no doubt you will accomplish every goal you have set out to meet! Love you!
Love, Mom
Share a Message of Congratulations with the Class of 2022!
Join us in this celebration by posting a photo and message to your 2022 graduating senior from High School or College.