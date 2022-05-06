SNJ Today Newspaper

CONNECTING YOU TO CUMBERLAND COUNTY NEWS & ENTERTAINMENT. WEEKLY.

View online edition

Community Calendar

Classifieds

Brandon Kiley

CCTEC
I am so very proud of all you have accomplished in these 4 years of High school! Continue to work hard and I have no doubt you will accomplish every goal you have set out to meet! Love you!

Love, Mom

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on pinterest
Share on reddit
Share on tumblr
Share on email
Share on print

Online Edition

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Youtube

©2019 All rights reserved | Privacy Policy

Share a Message of Congratulations with the Class of 2022! 

Join us in this celebration by posting a photo and message to your 2022 graduating senior from High School or College.

Click Here to Submit you message and photo