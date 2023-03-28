BOGO Gift Card Program

I’ve mentioned in past columns the Neighborhood Preservation Program (NPP) and some of the various programs and initiatives that are part of the program. One of the programs by which you can benefit is an Ave Bucks Gift Card Program.

We rolled this program out to the public at our Food Trucks on The Ave festival last year and we’re bringing it back—but even better this time. It’s a win-win in more ways than one. You purchase a virtual $25 gift card and get one free, or new this year, purchase a $50 gift card and get one free—a BOGO. (You may also purchase two $25 gift cards and get two free, but a maximum of $50 per person.) It also puts virtual Ave Bucks in your pocket and drives customers into downtown businesses.

Here’s all you do. Just scan with your smartphone the QR Code that appears in the ad below this column and follow the directions. You can also go to GiftCards.TheAve.biz and follow the directions.

The gift card will be honored at select downtown stores. At press time, they are:

Alex’s Pizza (743 E. Landis Ave.),

Al’s Shoes (639 E. Landis Ave.),

Brass Frog Photography (727 E. Landis Ave.),

Cakes By Me (537 E. Landis Ave),

Cilantro Mexican Restaurant (523 E. Landis Ave.),

DeSoto Jewelers (651 E. Landis Ave.),

Finer Flowers (643 E. Landis Ave.),

K’s Fashion (651 E. Landis Ave),

Kaycee Ray’s Sports Pub (830 E. Landis Ave.),

Kura Thai & Sushi (607 E. Landis Ave.),

La Chi Message (651 E. Landis Ave., Suite 5,

NAPA Auto Parts (809 E. Landis Ave.),

R.A.I.R. Custom Graphics (716 E. Landis Ave.),

The Spot At The Ave (618 E. Landis Ave.), and

Tuque Restaurant (623 E. Landis Ave)

Check the website for new participating locations. Quantities are limited, so don’t delay and get yours today!

Meanwhile, make The Ave your destination for shopping, dining, and entertainment needs, as well as for fun all year round. Save money on gasoline, avoid the long lines at the big-box stores, malls, and shopping centers, and take in the rich variety of fun things to do—right in your own backyard.

***

For more information on Main Street Vineland’s initiatives, programs, and activities, call our office at 856-794-8653, visit our website—theave.biz—or check us out at facebook.com/mainstreetvineland. You can also e-mail me at rswanson@vinelandcity.org.