Bike Ride Raises $4,300 for Women’s Shelter

The second annual She-Bikes bicycle ride for women raised more than $4,300 for the Salem County Women’s Shelter. Members of the Evelyn Hill Cycling Club presented a check for $4,332 to Brenda Lore-Randazzo, residential manager of the shelter, on June 3. She said she hopes to use the funds to buy a second industrial refrigerator for the site, which assists victims of domestic abuse.

“We are currently at capacity with 15 people, including some children,” Lore-Randazzo said. “These funds will have a huge impact on our ability to help them.”

The Evelyn Hill Cycling Club for women began the ride last year as a way to empower women to be fit and have fun while also supporting a cause that supports women. Participants also brought personal hygiene products for the clients.

“We had more than 90 women register for She-Bikes this year,” club founder Barbara Kornbluh said. “This event is truly women helping women.”

More information on the club and its weekly rides for women are on the Evelyn Hill Cycling Club Facebook page, or e-mail evelynhillcycling@gmail.com.