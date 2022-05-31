Big 30 for Cruisin’

Attention, all you fans of chrome, fins, and muscle cars. It’s the big 30, when Cruise Down Memory Lane, one of The Ave’s truly iconic events, comes to The Ave on Saturday, June 11 (rain date, June 12). It’s back in the summertime this year and in its customary time slot of 5 to 9 p.m. On the rain date, the event would be at the same time.

Newfield National Bank again is the Plaque Sponsor. Additional sponsorship opportunities are available.

Millions of dollars’ worth of vintage and exotic cars will again line Landis Avenue. This event attracts over 1,000 American cars—over one mile of cars—and is open to street rods, muscle cars, stock or custom classics, rat rods, and cruisers.

The gates will open for participating cars at 3 p.m. at West and East avenues and all participating vehicles must enter through the gate. The cars will remain parked for display when the event starts at 5 p.m. Cruising will start at 8 p.m. and all traffic laws will be enforced.

The event is open to American marque cars only. They must be 1974 or older, unless it is a highly modified late-model or a car entering with a legitimate car club. No motorcycles, bikes, foreign cars, or partially primed vehicles will be allowed. Period correct cars are allowed upon approval.

Admission is subject to the Cruise Down Memory Lane staging and gate personnel. Ineligible vehicles will be towed away at the owner’s expense. No special parking arrangements and no alcoholic beverages will be allowed. Any car club entry must enter the gates with their club.

We’re proud of this event and our collaboration with the Cruise Down Memory Lane Committee, and grateful for its tireless work over the last 30 years in putting together this event , which brings thousands of people to The Ave each year.

Be sure to check next week’s issue (June 8) of this newspaper for a special pullout section for the Cruise Down Memory Lane.

Hard on the heels of the Cruise will be the fourth annual Running The Ave 5K on June 26. More information on that event will follow soon. There’s still time to register for all of our events and sponsorship opportunities exist for them, as well.

