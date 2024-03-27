Ben’s ProServ Receives President’s Award from Carrier for Quality and Leadership

In recognition of its commitment to quality and leadership excellence in the heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) industry, Ben’s ProServ recently received the 2024 President’s Award from Carrier. Carrier is part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions.

“Our team’s pursuit of superior workmanship and customer satisfaction is at the heart of what we do, and this award inspires us to continue setting the standard for service and giving back to the communities we serve. We are grateful to Carrier for this recognition and for the opportunity it presents to foster a culture of excellence among our peers,” said Ben Laury, president of Ben’s ProServ.

Ben’s ProServ specializes in HVAC installations for residential new construction and custom homes, as well as commercial buildings and complete building restorations. In addition, the company supports numerous local charities including Boy Scouts of America, Ranch Hope, local church ministries and missions, the Chambers of Commerce for Vineland, Salem County, and Cape May County.

The President’s Award is designed to reward Carrier dealers who have excelled in customer satisfaction. This award presents the opportunity for recipients to serve as role models, share best practices and offer peer mentoring to help cultivate excellence across the Carrier independent dealer network.

For more information about Ben’s ProServ, visit BensProServ.com.