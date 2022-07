Ben’s ProServ, a home comfort company headquartered in Vineland, has announced that Schafer Mechanical Services has joined the company to provide enhanced residential and commercial heating, air conditioning, plumbing, and electrical services to Cape May County residents.

Based in Cape May Court House, Schafer Mechanical Services has served its community since 2008 and specializes in residential and commercial plumbing, heating, and air conditioning installation, repair, and maintenance.