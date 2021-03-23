BBBS of Cumberland & Salem Counties Hires Volunteer Recruiter

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cumberland & Salem Counties (BBBS) welcomes Judi Dawson to the team as the Volunteer Outreach & Engagement Coordinator. In her role, Judi will handle strategic recruitment campaigns and outreach, and drive engagement with the public.

Judi is faced with a great challenge. The number of Little Brothers and Sisters awaiting a Big is growing and growing. BBBS needs volunteers to be a part of the mentoring program now. It is perfect for those who want to offer their abilities to positively impact the community. There are various programs available for participation—community-based, adult school-based, high school mentoring, with matches currently meeting virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Mentor 2.0, a college success program, and all the details can be found on the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cumberland & Salem Counties website.

Judi Dawson shared, “Joining the BBBS team is an honor, and I am excited about the opportunity to expand our volunteer outreach and engagement throughout Cumberland and Salem counties. Making sure all the youth in our community reach their untapped potential is an inspiring mission and I am looking forward to the challenge.”

BBBS President and CEO Donna Bennett is looking forward to working alongside Judi knowing that she will give her all to the community. “I am extremely confident she will bring in much-needed volunteers and help change the lives of our youth,” she said.

To learn more about the role mentoring plays in our community, volunteer opportunities, or additional ways to support Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cumberland & Salem Counties, call at 856-692-0916 or visit the website at southjerseybigs.org.