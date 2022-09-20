Appel Farm Takes Art Lab to Bridgeton Library

Bridgeton Public Library (150 E. Commerce Street, Bridgeton) will host two Appel Farm Arts Labs.

• Together Time, for ages 12 months – kindergarten and their adult caregivers, will meet on Saturday mornings 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. from September 24 through November 12 (except Library is closed on 10/8. The makeup class will be added on 11/19.) Cost is $64 for all eight weeks / $10 drop in.

The journey each week begins with a shared picture book to spark excitement and engagement around a new theme. Participants discover hands-on ways to learn, create, and have fun through music, movement, sensory, and art activities. Play clothes recommended for kids and adults.

• That’s Not Music, for ages 8-12, will meet Thursdays, 4 to 5 p.m. from September 22 through November 10. Cost is $64 for all eight weeks / $10 drop in

Play with sound and make music in a brand new way. Creativity will abound as students refuse to follow rules and limitations of musical tradition. After learning about the science of sound, students will experiment by playing traditional instruments in alternative ways and use found objects and even household trash to build their own instruments. You’ve never heard music like this before!

Register at appelfarm.salsalabs.org/ArtsLabFall2022CommunityLocations/index.html