Now that all the Christmas in July hoopla is over, I thought I'd keep that Christmas spirit alive still in August by announcing our 2nd annual photo contest that is a part of the Olde Fashioned Christmas On The Ave event coming up in December. This event is now in its third year and is spearheaded by Josie Spinelli and her very capable team of volunteers (too many to mention here). They work tirelessly all year long to bring us two days of Christmas joy—this year, December 1 and 2 on Landis Avenue. A huge thank you to all those who dedicate their time to this event.

One of the volunteers, Bart Feldman, co-owner of T&F Camera, is heading up a photo contest once again this year. The theme for this year’s contest is “Anything Vineland,” so let’s get those shutterbugs working on their craft early. The photos will be displayed during the Olde Fashioned Christmas On The Ave event. The deadline for submissions is November 27. Here are the official rules:

The image may not be from a commercial or paid photo session.

Photo must be submitted as 11×14 mounted.

By entering this contest, you grant VDID the use of your photo for advertising purposes.

Photos containing people should include a model release. Model releases are available upon request.

Images may be dropped off at the VDID office at 603 E. Landis or T&F Camera, 1362 S. Delsea Drive.

Judging will be by a professional photographic judge, prizes will be awarded, and winning photos will be displayed at T&F and online following the Christmas on The Ave weekend.

Call T&F Camera for more details at 856-691-5328.

It’s great that there are so many “photographers” today who can take amazing pictures with just their phones. I can remember in high school taking photography classes, being a member of the photography clubs in both high school and college, and toting around a heavy bag of cameras, lenses, flash, filters, tripods, etc. to capture that great shot. These days, just a phone can take amazing pictures. This art form is now available to just about anyone who has a smartphone.

So, grab whatever you like to use to take a great picture of “anything Vineland” and let’s see what you see through your lens.

Take a stroll on our Walk The Ave trail downtown to see all six of our sculptures on display for our Sculptures on the Ave ( theave.biz/sculptures-on-the-ave ). Feel free to take a selfie and don’t forget to tag us #TheAVE.

* * *

Join us for our Paws On The Ave event on Saturday, August 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of the Landis Marketplace. More details can be found at theave.biz/events/paws-on-the-ave/

* * *

Come hungry to our Food Trucks on The Ave on Sunday, August 27, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. More information may be found at theave.biz/events/food-truck-festival/ n