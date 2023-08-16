Annual Waterways Cleanup Scheduled for September 30

The Authority is proud to announce its 31st Annual Waterways Cleanup event, inviting community members and groups to participate. The Authority is hosting this event as part of the Cumberland County Clean Communities Program on September 30. This event is being held in conjunction with the annual Ocean Conservancy’s International Coastal Cleanup (ICC), hosted in New Jersey by the New Jersey Clean Communities Council. Through the ICC, volunteers worldwide will remove litter and debris from lakes, streams, rivers, bays, and beaches.

Registration is required for all volunteers. Individual and group volunteers can visit theauthoritynj.com/event/the-authoritys-annual-waterways-cleanup-3/ for registration forms and more information. Registration forms are to be submitted no later than Friday, September 8. Participants are encouraged to choose their favorite waterway cleanup site to remove trash and unwanted debris. Free giveaways and supplies needed for safe trash collection will be provided as part of this community event.

“I am excited to celebrate the 31st Anniversary of the Annual Waterways Cleanup,” said Cumberland County Recycling and Clean Communities Coordinator, Samantha DeFrancisco. “The Waterways Cleanup is a great opportunity for Cumberland County residents to get involved in our community, as we strive to improve our tomorrow! We are grateful to see so many returning participants and we look forward to welcoming new group and individual volunteers.”

“The Authority is looking forward to the 31st Annual Waterways Cleanup. We are proud to see our residents work together to keep Cumberland County beautiful,” said Robert Nedohon, chairman.

For more information, contact Samantha DeFrancisco, Cumberland County Recycling and Clean Communities Coordinator, at (856) 825-3700 Ext.1270 or samdefrancisco@theauthoritynj.com.