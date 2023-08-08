An Event-full August

August is upon us and it’s time for families to prepare for back to school. It’s also time to plan and prepare for some final summer fun with the family. There will be an abundance of fun activities and events throughout Cumberland County all month.

Have you checked your library’s calendar of events? There are storytime events for children of all ages at each of the four libraries in our county.

Clay College–Rowan College South Jersey’s downtown Millville location is having a “garden animal” sculpture workshop on Friday, August 18 from 6 to 9 p.m. Call 856-765-0988 with questions and for more information. Cost is $40.

The annual Peach Festival will be held at the Shoppes at Dragon Village on Saturday, August 19 and also on August 20 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Cedar Rose Vineyards will hold its Savor Summer Wine Festival on the same date from 12 to 5 p.m. Both locations are on the western side of Cumberland County.

On Tuesday, August 22, the Vineland Library is offering a free, fun event, “Solar Viewing,” from 2 to 3 p.m. You will be able to see the sun up close through a solar telescope. This is being held with the Pearl Observatory and is a unique experience for the family.

On August 25, Millville Recreation hosts another 4th Friday event in Captain Joseph Buck Park along the Maurice River. There will be music, food vendors, games, face painting, and more. This is a free family event being held from 5 to 8 p.m. The next day, Saturday August 26, will be the first Holly City Fest on High Street from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. More details and information about this festival will be in my next article two weeks from now.

The “Made in Millville” artisans and crafters’ event at the Village on High in Millville will merge with the Holly City Festival on Saturday, August 26.

The 6th annual Food Truck Festival will be held on The Ave, Landis Avenue, Vineland, on Sunday, August 27, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. More than 20 food trucks are expected. There will be dozens of craft vendors and hours of entertainment for the entire family to enjoy. The event is sponsored by Main Street Vineland.

Don’t miss the opportunity to sail on the schooner AJ Meerwald. Check bayshorecenter.org for a schedule of sails. The restored oyster schooner sails from its home port in Bivalve as well as from Liberty State Park in Bayonne, Philadelphia’s Independence Seaport Museum, and Atlantic Highlands. This is a trip back in history and a wonderful way to enjoy our region’s beautiful environment and landscape.

Also consider visiting the Bayshore Center history museum and sheds. Exhibits change periodically. You can take a virtual tour to whet your appetite to learn more about the local history of Delaware Bay and the oyster industry. The museum is open Thursdays from 4 to 8 p.m.; Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 12 to 5 p.m. Café/Pub hours are the same. The locally harvested oysters are delicious as well as the other fare served at the café.

Cumberland County is definitely a beautiful place to explore and enjoy!